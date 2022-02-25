Breonna Taylor’s Mom Gets Booted From Court Over Her Jacket
‘ISN’T GOING TO WORK’
Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer was instructed to leave the courtroom during the criminal trial for ex-Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison after she showed up wearing a jacket with her daughter’s face on it, the family said. The letterman jacket had a large letter ‘B’ printed on the chest along with Taylor’s face on the front and back. It also included the date of the botched police raid that left her daughter dead. According to Taylor’s younger sister, Juniyah Palmer, a court official told the elder Palmer that her jacket wasn’t “going to work.” Taylor’s jacket was apparently in violation of a “standard ‘dress code’ for spectators in the courtroom” that states “no one should wear any attire or display any object that is so inherently prejudicial that it would deprive the defendant of a fair trial.” The mother daughter duo were escorted out of the courthouse and did not return.