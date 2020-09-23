Breonna Taylor’s Sister Blasts Charges: ‘I Am So Sorry’
HEARTBREAKING
Breonna Taylor’s sibling decried the news that none of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the 26-year-old’s death were charged with her killing, saying, “Sister, I am so sorry.” On Wednesday, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, charges that stem from shots he fired that hit or endangered three people in neighboring apartments. Following the announcement, Taylor’s sister Juniyah took to Instagram, posting a photo of the two together. In an Instagram story, Juniyah added: “sister, you was failed by a system you worked hard for and I am so sorry. I love you so so so so so much.” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also spoke about his conversation with the family on Wednesday, saying that breaking the news to them was “difficult” and a “challenge.” “Its been a difficult day,” Cameron said.