Bret Baier Fires Back at Trump on Polls: ‘Fox News Has Not Changed’
Toward the end of his Fox News broadcast on Monday evening, Special Report anchor Bret Baier responded to President Trump’s recent criticism of the network’s polling, which show him trailing every major Democratic candidate in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. “Fox has changed,” Trump told reporters on Sunday, adding, “There’s something going on at Fox, I’ll tell you right now and I’m not happy with it.”
“Fox has not changed,” Baier said in response. “We have a news side and an opinion side. Opinion folks express their opinions. We do polls.” After explaining that Fox’s polls reflect the reality of the race at this moment, the anchor said, “Mr. President, we’ve invited you on Special Report many times. We’d love to have you back on. You’ve talked to George Stephanopoulos and Chuck Todd. Come on back. Me, Chris Wallace, the news side cover it fair, balanced, and unafraid.”