Brett Favre Claims He’s Been Smeared by Media Over Welfare Allegations
‘NO ONE EVER TOLD ME’
NFL star Brett Favre is now claiming he’s being smeared after allegations emerged of his involvement in a federal welfare scandal that pulled $77 million dollars from impoverished Mississippians, instead putting the funds in the coffers of public officials and their pet projects. “I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight,” said Favre. Text messages reportedly show that in August 2017, the former NFL player asked nonprofit director Nancy New outright, “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” New pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges in April. Favre, who is accused of lobbying for some of the funds to go toward a University of Southern Mississippi volleyball stadium, faces no criminal charges. “No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me,” Favre told Fox News Digital. “My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”