Brett Favre Has Dropped Defamation Suit Against Pat McAfee
TIE GAME
NFL punter-turned-sports analyst Pat McAfee opened his show Thursday with good news. Hall-of-fame quarterback Brett Favre, who sued McAfee for defamation stemming from Favre’s Mississippi welfare scandal, is dropping the suit, he claimed. At the top of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee clarified that the recent comments he made about Favre were jokes based on public information and allegations. “I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi,” McAfee said. “I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now — with no settlement paid — Brett is withdrawing his suit against me.” Favre came under fire after a former Mississippi official pleaded guilty in September to misappropriating state welfare funding—$1 million of which went to Favre for speeches he didn’t make. McAfee is just glad to make peace, though. “I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits, so I’m glad we have all of this behind us.” Favre commented on the lawsuit dismissal on Twitter, adding: “I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”