Kavanaugh Admits Trumpy Shadow Docket Rulings are Tearing Court Apart

Brett Kavanaugh has addressed how the Supreme Court’s short, unexplained rulings in the “shadow docket” have caused a rift among justices.

Speaking to a gathering of judges and lawyers at a conference in Missouri on Thursday, the Trump appointee said justices have differed on whether to elaborate on their decisions.

“I think there are different views among members of the court about when to do it and when not. We’re nine independent people,” he said, Politico reported, later maintaining that there’s still a collegial environment on the court and “we all look out for each other.”

Kavanaugh later said the court really does deliberate over issues presented in the “shadow docket,” even if the end result may not look like it. He also admitted that the issue of which administration policies can continue despite litigation is “not a trivial question,” according to NBC News.

The former D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge added that the lack of elaboration in these decisions is to avoid the impression that the court is making a final determination. That could pose a “danger,” he said, CNN reported.

“There can be a risk in writing the opinion of lock-in effect – of making a snap judgment and putting it in writing, in the written opinion, that is not going to reflect the final view,” he explained.

Among the court’s brief rulings in the “shadow docket,” where time-sensitive cases are heard without oral argument and often one round of briefing, was allowing Trump’s layoffs at the Department of Education. That one-paragraph notice offered no specifics as to why.

The court, as of July 10, put on hold lower court rulings to permit Trump’s policies to continue 16 straight times, Georgetown Law professor Stephen Vladeck noted.

Besides gutting the Department of Education, this has given the green light for mass firings of federal workers and of Democrats on independent agencies like the Consumer Products Safety Commission. Deportations were also allowed to resume, as well as the president’s directive to bar transgender Americans from the military.

Justice Elena Kagan took a different view as to whether the court should justify these decisions.

“Courts are supposed to explain things,” the Obama appointee said this week at a judicial conference in California. “As we have done more and more on this emergency docket there becomes a real responsibility, that I think we didn’t recognize when we first started down this road, to explain things better.”

Also in his talk Thursday, Kavanaugh said he’s well aware of the public’s attitude toward the court—“an ocean of criticism and critiques,” as he put it.

“I’m aware of it. I definitely pay attention to it. I think you have to. We’re public officials who serve the American people. It’s not an academic exercise,” he said. “It’s important for maintaining public confidence in the judiciary and the Supreme Court to know how the opinions are being conveyed and received and understood by the American people.”