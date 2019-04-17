Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List

Both Christine Blasey-Ford and the man she accused of sexually assaulting her, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, made TIME Magazine’s 2019 list of the top 100 most influential people. Blasey-Ford was profiled in the “Icons” section; Kavanaugh was in “Leaders.” In his profile of Kavanaugh, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote that he “was one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees in modern history.” When “unhinged partisanship and special interests” moved to “distract” the Senate during his confirmation hearing, McConnell added, “The country saw his resilience and commitment to public service.” In Blasey-Ford’s profile, 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrote that “her unfathomable sacrifice, out of a sense of civic duty, shined a spotlight on the way we treat survivors of sexual violence.” Harris added that “At her core, she is a teacher. And through her courage, she forced the country to reckon with an issue that has too often been ignored and kept in the dark.”