Brett Kavanaugh Supporter-in-Chief Donald Trump Stands By His Man

The morning after the New York Times dropped a story about new sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump took to Twitter in his defense.

In a series of Sunday morning tweets, the president said the latest allegations of sexual misbehavior were part of ongoing lies told about his first Supreme Court nominee that are “unbelievable” calling them, “False Accusations without recrimination.”

The Times reported that Kavanaugh’s Yale classmate Max Stier witnessed an incident at a dorm party in the 1980s during which Kavanaugh’s naked penis was forcibly pushed into the hand of a female student.

The allegations match earlier claims by Deborah Ramirez who alleged that a pantsless Kavanaugh forced his penis towards her at the same Yale party. Stier said he told the FBI about the incident during Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, but the incident was not investigated.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Kavanaugh should start “suing people for libel,” or the “Justice Department should come to his rescue.”

The president added, “When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!”

Trump had earlier warned the “LameStream Media” had treated him horribly. “They want to scare him into turning Liberal!”

Reaction to the Times allegations was divided along party lines. Sunday morning, Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that she still opposed Kavanaugh and the process under which he was sworn in.

“I strongly oppose him, based on his views on the executive power which will continue to haunt our country, as well as how he behaved, including the allegations that we are hearing more about today,” Klobuchar said. “My concern here is that the process was a sham.”

Shortly after Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in July 2018 to fill the post left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, allegations of sexual misconduct started to emerged. Christine Blasey Ford, a Palo Alto University professor of psychology, later testified in a Senate confirmation hearing that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a house party in the early 1980s when they were in high school. Ramirez and another woman came forward at that time.

Kavanaugh denied all allegations. The new allegation was the first made by a male student who witnessed the alleged misconduct.