This Frother Helps Me Enjoy Café Quality Cappuccinos at Home

Having cut back on what were daily trips to the coffee shops around my neighborhood, this year I found myself drinking more black drip coffee brewed at home than ever. I used to think there was no way to make an actually good cappuccino at home unless I invested in a hulking machine. While these still might be superior, I’ve found a loophole—one that takes up less counter space, too.

Once I started using the Breville Milk Cafe, I was genuinely frustrated with myself that I hadn’t looked into making espresso drinks at home sooner. I blame the size for my hesitancy: it’s a little large, but it has rightfully earned its spot on my countertop next to my tea kettle and toaster. The frother comes with two whisk attachments—one for lattes and one for cappuccinos—that consistently produce the layered foam you want in a cappuccino, or the glossy, more uniformly foamed milk called for in a latte. It’s easy to use: a dishwasher-safe, large capacity pitcher is heated by an induction plate in the base, but can be easily removed in between use. The device automatically shuts off when the milk reaches a temperature you can set precisely from anywhere in its 120-160 degree range. I’ve found this is my favorite part: other milk frothers I’ve tried have imprecise presets, and being able to precisely select the temperature of milk that I’m frothing gives me the control I need. I’ve even taken the temperature of just-frothed milk and it has been bang on the number I set it to on the dial.

Whole milk will always work best in any milk frothing situation, but what really impresses is the frother’s ability to achieve excellent results with milk alternatives. I was able to get very good results with just about everything but skim milk, which is almost impossible to encourage into a workable foam. While I use the Milk Cafe mostly for cappuccinos, it works just as well for lattes, precisely heated hot chocolate, and can even produce a meringue-like cold foam for iced coffee drinks. Long story short: I can’t tell the difference between a cappuccino made with this milk frother, and one from my favorite coffee shop.

Breville Milk Cafe Frother Buy at Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

