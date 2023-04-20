Brewery Immediately Dropped ‘Woke-Free’ Beer After Seeing Transphobic Ad
GOING FLAT
The brewery tapped to produce a “woke-free” brew for right-wing huckster Seth Weathers said it immediately dropped the contract after seeing the product’s transphobic marketing campaign. Conservatives have been on the prowl for a new beverage-of-choice after Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month—but are having trouble finding anyone to make it for them. Weathers launched “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke Free American Beer” last week, originally claiming on his website that it will be “brewed and canned by Bent River Brewing Co.” in Rock Island, Illinois. The brewery, however, contested that they were ever involved with the project—and said their company’s name was used without their permission. “We were initially approached to possibly contract a beer for a customer,” Bent River Brewing told Mike Zoller of PorchDrinking.com. “Without our knowledge our name was listed on a website for a brief period of time. When we were made aware of the marketing for the product, we chose to pass on producing it.” Weathers is still selling the beer on his website, charging $19.99 for a six-pack. It’s unclear whether he has found another brewery after Bent River dropped out.