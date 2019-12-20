British Lawmakers Approve Boris Johnson’s Brexit Deal After Landslide Victory
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has won the overwhelming support of British lawmakers following the Conservative party’s crushing victory in last week’s general election. The vote, held Friday afternoon, paves the way for Britain to leave the European Union by the end of January. The clear support for the bill marked a break with the gridlock that has delayed Brexit multiple times over the past three years. Members of Parliament voted 358 to 234 in favor of the so-called Withdrawal Agreement, so it will now proceed to further scrutiny in the House of Commons and House of Lords. The bill will be debated in the House of Commons at the start of January, but Johnson’s large majority following last week’s election ensures it will go through relatively smoothly. The government has vowed to get the bill into law in time for the Jan. 31 Brexit deadline.