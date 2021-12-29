Man Crashed Virtual Class and Threatened to Lynch Black Fifth-Graders, Feds Say
OUT OF CONTROL
A 45-year-old Kentucky man is accused of crashing a Louisiana school’s virtual class and hurling a racial slur at Black fifth-graders before threatening to lynch them. In documents filed in a New Orleans federal court, prosecutors said Brian Adams “Zoom-bombed” students from the Laureate Academy Charter School in Harvey and declared, “You all are a bunch of dirty n—-s,” according to Nola.com. Adams allegedly went on to tell the class—which was made up of mostly Black students—“I am gonna hang you by the tree.” A recording of the incident is said to have shown students crying and covering their eyes. Video of the “Zoom-bombing” was reportedly also found on a YouTube page depicting Google searches for swastikas. Adams has not been charged with a crime but is under investigation for interference with federally protected activities and threatening interstate communications.