Brian Allen of Los Angeles Rams Is First NFL Player to Reveal Positive COVID-19 Test
Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has become the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The third-year pro is not hospitalized and is “feeling good,” according to a statement issued by the Rams on Wednesday night, after Allen spoke to Fox Sports about his positive test. Allen became the team’s starting center last season. He played in nine games before missing the rest of the year with a knee injury. Allen, 24, said he was training and rehabilitating at the Rams’ training complex when he began to feel symptoms last month. He told Fox Sports that he lost his sense of smell and taste, and they haven’t returned, even after his other symptoms abated. New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton revealed last month that he tested positive for the virus.