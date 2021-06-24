Florida Fugitive Finally Found in Mexico, 14 Years After Married Couple’s Crash Death
ON THE RUN
A Florida man who fled to Mexico to escape felony DUI charges more than a decade ago was returned to the U.S. on Wednesday, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Brian Dale Andrews allegedly crashed into and killed Danny and Patricia McCown on a Central Florida highway on June 30, 2007. After charges were filed, Andrews fled. Florida Highway Patrol continued their search for 14 years; they recently received an anonymous tip from someone who thought they saw Andrews in Mexico City. U.S. marshals apprehended him in Mexico on June 21. Lt. Col. Dana McCown, the daughter of Danny and Patricia, was relieved to learn of Andrews’ arrest “To be honest with you, it’s a little surreal,” she told FOX 13 Tampa. “This was really a long time coming and it’s not only closure for our family but it’s closure for the justice system.”