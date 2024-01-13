Reptile Vlogger With Terminal Cancer Posts Gut-Wrenching Farewell Video

Reptile enthusiast and YouTuber Brian Barczyk has posted a heartbreaking farewell video as he enters hospice care in the final stage of his battle with pancreatic cancer. In his sign-off, Barczyk addressed his 5.3 million subscribers, known as the Reptile Army, speaking softly and through labored breathing as he thanked them for supporting his work and his Michigan reptile zoo.

“It's been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life,” Barczyk said. The 16-minute video included a montage of past videos featuring beloved animals and motivational slogans as Barczyk tearfully described his journey through cancer treatment.

“I’m ready, guys. It was a tough year,” he said. “It was so painful, the pain was incredible, the sickness was incredible, the treatment was incredible, everything about it was so bad.”

About a year ago the YouTuber was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, which has a 1 percent five-year survival rate. His latest project, the LegaSea Aquarium, will still open in March, although he will not be there to see it. Barczyk also said that his team will continue to upload new content in his absence.

Barczyk's devoted Reptile Army responded with an outpouring of love in the comments. A top comment with 16,000 likes reads, “Thank you, Brian for all that you've done for herpetology! I love you, man. You're an inspiration to us all.”