Brian Baumgartner Zooms into today’s bonus episode of The Last Laugh podcast from Lake Tahoe, where he has spent the weekend playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It’s his 13th consecutive year competing—and the first time there are no spectators allowed.

The actor, who spent nine seasons playing Kevin Malone on The Office and yet sounds almost nothing like him in real life, is taking a little break after completing dozens of interviews with his former castmates and the show’s creators for his new podcast, An Oral History of The Office.

“We’ve assembled about 120 hours of interviews,” Baumgartner tells me. “It was a huge labor, but a labor of love.”