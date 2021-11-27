Orlando Man Told Mom He Was ‘Scared’ Before Bday Celebration Turned Fatal
WHAT HAPPENED?
An Orlando, Florida, man who went missing after celebrating his 24th birthday last week has been found dead in a state lake, WESH reported. Police said paddleboarders located 24-year-old Brian Bone’s body in Lake Ivanhoe under an interstate bridge early Friday, though police are unsure of his cause of death or how he got under the bridge. Bone’s mom told WESH she spoke to her son earlier in the night and he sounded scared and confused. “He said, ‘I don’t know. I’m just around buildings.’ He was scared. And I know how he sounds when he’s gonna cry and he had that sound in his voice and I was telling him to stay there,” Inez Favors said. Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have provided support resources to the family.