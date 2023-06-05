Brian Cox Reveals Why He Hasn’t Seen the ‘Succession’ Finale
JUST DESSERTS
Despite playing such an integral character in the Succession series, Brian Cox said he hasn’t even watched the show’s finale yet. “I’ve never liked watching myself, for a start,” Cox said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday. “Because of what happened to Logan, I’ve been disinclined to watch.” Cox’s character, the all-mighty media mogul Logan Roy, made a shocking exit midway through the series’ final season that shaped the highly lauded last few episodes. Even so, Cox couldn’t bring himself to see how exactly it ends. “I knew how it was going to end,” he said. “It’s a strange situation. I don’t cling onto things. When it’s over, it’s over, and I go on.” Despite not seeing it himself, the 77-year-old said he got the gist of the final episode. “The rich are becoming so out of it,” Cox said. “So separated. That’s what our show is dealing with. And, rightly, they got their just desserts at the end.”