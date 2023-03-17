Brian Cox Says He’s Glad ‘Succession’ Will End After 4 Seasons
‘UPWARDS AND ONWARDS’
Brian Cox, the Scottish star who’s played Logan Roy on Succession since 2018, says he’s glad the popular show is calling it quits after just four seasons—despite the recent announcement drawing the ire of its biggest fans. Cox applauded the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, for making the decision to stop filming, saying it was “very British” of him to call off the show while it’s still at its peak. “He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way,” Cox told Variety. “The American inclination is to milk it for all it’s worth.” The fourth and final season of Succession will premiere on HBO Max on March 26. Cox, 76, says he’ll miss the cast, atmosphere, and “bonhomie,” but added it’s only “upward and onwards” from here.