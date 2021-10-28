‘So Overrated’: Brian Cox Trashes Slew of Actors in True Logan Roy Style
NOW F*CK OFF
In a move significantly more choreographed than a dog getting fucked on roller skates, veteran actor Brian Cox has channeled the spirit of his on-screen alter ego, Succession’s Logan Roy, to share his thoughts on other performers. The 75-year-old trashed more than half a dozen other Hollywood stars in his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. According to extracts published by a U.K.-based street newspaper, Cox blasts Johnny Depp (“so overblown, so overrated”), Edward Norton (“a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse”), and Michael Caine (“being an institution will always beat having range”).
Although he praised performers like Alan Rickman and Keanu Reeves, Cox had some choice words for David Bowie, writing that the dead singer was “a skinny kid, and not a particularly good actor.” Cox also admitted he walked out of Pulp Fiction, describing director Quentin Tarantino’s work as “meretricious… all surface.” But, he hastened to add, “if the phone rang, I’d do it.” When reached for comment by The Big Issue, Cox said, “I’m expecting probably never to hear from some people again. But that’s the way it goes.”