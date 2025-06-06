Brian Grazer Says Copping to Trump Vote Feels Like Getting ‘Canceled’
IMAGINE THAT
Hollywood producer and Democratic donor Brian Grazer said his admission that he voted for Donald Trump in 2024 left him feeling “canceled.” In a clip from the Fox Nation documentary Art of the Surge obtained by The New York Times, Grazer is shown getting his photo taken with Trump in the VIP box at last December’s Army-Navy football game. He then tells those in the room what happened months earlier after he informed female acquaintances that he would be supporting Trump. “All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’” Grazer says in the clip. “And I go, ‘I just can’t do that.’ And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am.’ I swear!” Grazer, who reportedly donated to Kamala Harris’ 2016 Senate campaign, explained his decision to the paper: “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time.” Grazer, the co-founder with Ron Howard of Imagine Entertainment, has been nominated for four Academy Awards, winning Best Picture with Howard in 2002 for A Beautiful Mind.