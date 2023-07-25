CHEAT SHEET
    Half-Wit Who Stormed the Capitol in His Varsity Jacket Gets 18 Months

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Brian Gunderson, who was spotted wearing his varsity jacket at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

    U.S. District Court

    Jan. 6 rioter Brian Gunderson, who was busted in 2021 by numerous tipsters who recognized his high school varsity jacket, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday for breaching the Capitol. The 28-year-old was found guilty in 2022 of two felony charges after a mountain of evidence showed his involvement in the riot, including a Facebook post that said “we might be able to bum rush the white house and take it over.” According to the feds, Gunderson entered the Capitol with a mob of rioters, at one point stopping to write a note in the Parliamentarian’s Office while others ransacked the room. “Sowwy for damage,” it said, with a crying emoji. Gunderson boasted about the riot on social media in the days that followed, leaving a trail of blatant admissions of guilt including, “we all stormed the us capital and tried to take over the government.”

