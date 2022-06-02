Man ‘Mad at His Girl’ Destroys More Than $5 Million of Ancient Art at Dallas Museum, Cops Say
IN PIECES
On Wednesday night, a man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused approximately $5.153 million worth of damage, according to police. Brian Hernandez, 21, allegedly destroyed three ancient Greek objects before being arrested: a 6th-century B.C. vase, a 450 B.C. pot, and a 550-530 B.C. bowl. He also shattered a Caddo bottle and destroyed other forms of property, including furniture. According to police, Hernandez confessed, and the museum specified that he was unarmed and acted alone. Hernandez has been charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000 and is being held in the Dallas County Jail, police said. A museum security guard called police after finding Hernandez, and law enforcement officials say that the suspect also called 911 on himself from inside the museum. According to police, the guard said that Hernandez told him he had gotten “mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property.”