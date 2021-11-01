California Man Charged in Bone-Breaking Assault on Flight Attendant
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
A 20-year-old California man has been arrested by the FBI in connection with an alleged assault on a crew member aboard an American Airlines flight last week. Brian Hsu, 20, is facing federal charges of interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He was arrested at his home by agents on Monday after being detained and released following the alleged incident. In “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed,” according to American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, Hsu left the flight attendant with broken bones in her face. His attack also forced the plane, flying from New York to Santa Ana, to divert to Denver.
On Oct. 27, according to a representative from the flight attendants’ union, the crew member accidentally bumped Hsu in the first-class cabin. She apologized, but Hsu allegedly got up from his seat, confronted her in the galley, and punched her in the face. He was duct-taped to his seat following the assault, which left the flight attendant with a fractured nose. Hsu is scheduled to appear in a court in California on Monday.