Brian Kemp Urges GOP Not to Be ‘Distracted’ By Trump Shenanigans
HOOPLA
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is pleading for focus in his party during the 2024 presidential election, seemingly taking a shot at Donald Trump for his recent headlines. “We cannot get distracted,” Kemp said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday in reference to Trump’s indictment in New York and ongoing investigation in Georgia. “If we get distracted and talk about other things that the Democrats want to talk about, like these investigations, regardless of what you think about the politics of those… that only helps Joe Biden.” Kemp urged the GOP to move forward by focusing on visions for the future that will motivate the voting base, alluding to Trump’s repeated claims of 2020 election fraud as one of these distractions that will hurt Republicans come 2024. “For people to ultimately be able to win, we have to tell people what we’re for. We’ve got to focus on the future,” Kemp said. “And we also have to just make the comparisons with the disaster of the Biden administration.”