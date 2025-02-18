Media

Brian Kilmeade Blames Alexa for Anti-Trump Singer Blasting Out of His Office

WE CAN'T BE FRIENDS

The Fox & Friends crew asked viewers to guess which host was caught out.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Brian Kilmeade said Alexa was to blame for Ariana Grande song blaring from his office.
John Lamparski/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsWhite House Insists Musk Isn’t in Charge of DOGE or Even Part of It
Sean Craig
Culture‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsNYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
entertainmentA White Supremacist Holds an Entire American City Hostage
Jen Yamato
PoliticsI Only Fired Hundreds at the FAA, Sean Duffy Boasts Amid Safety Crisis
William Vaillancourt