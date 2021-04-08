Kilmeade Jokes That Hannity Would ‘Smell Like Liquor’ if He Hosted ‘Fox & Friends’
‘WAKEUP CALL’
Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, filling in for primetime host Laura Ingraham, engaged in some light banter with Fox News star Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that culminated in a genuinely funny moment.
During the handoff between Hannity and The Ingraham Angle, Kilmeade joked about how he was still scheduled to host the morning show just a few hours later, asking Hannity if he’d fill in for him tomorrow. After a bit of laughter, Hannity said: “I don’t go to bed until 3 or 4 a.m. I'm a night owl. So, the odds of me getting up in time to be ready for Fox and Friends are pretty low. So I think you’re in for tomorrow.”
“And you'll smell like liquor. So, we don't want that,” Kilmeade immediately quipped, prompting Hannity to agree: “Probably. Yeah, no doubt.”