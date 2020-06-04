CHEAT SHEET
    Fox Host Says Protests Would Make John Lennon Feel Unsafe in NYC, Forgetting He Was Murdered There

    IMAGINE THERE’S NO DUMBASSES

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Fox News

    It seems Brian Kilmeade hasn’t managed to read all the way to the end of John Lennon’s Wikipedia page yet. In an attempt to ridicule New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio—who said Wednesday that he’d been thinking a lot about the lyrics of Lennon’s Imagine recently—the Fox & Friends host said this week’s protests would have made the Beatles legend feel unsafe in the city. What Kilmeade appeared to forget is that Lennon was murdered outside of his New York City apartment building in December 1980, some 40 years before the protests began. Kilmeade said on Thursday morning’s show: “[de Blasio] wants you to hum Imagine by John Lennon... John Lennon wouldn’t be safe in this city right now. He’d be hiding in his apartment.”

