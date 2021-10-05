Lawyer Now Says Brian Laundrie Flew to Florida After Fight With Gabby Petito
ON THE MOVE
Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of “van life” YouTuber Gabby Petito, flew home to Florida just days after the couple fought so intensely that a nearby hiker called the police, his lawyer said Tuesday. The 23-year-old flew from Salt Lake City to Tampa on Aug. 17, five days after the fight, then flew back to on Aug. 23 to re-join Petito. According to Bertolino, the couple was considering “extending their road trip,” which they had been documenting in YouTube videos, so Laundrie flew home to pick up items from a storage unit. Petito made her final phone call home to her mother in Long Island on Aug. 25, and she was reported missing Sept. 11, ten days after Laundrie returned to Florida with their van, but without Petito.
The Teton County coroner ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie has been charged with unauthorized device access, been named a person of interest in Petito’s death, and gone missing himself.