North Carolinians Report a Dozen Brian Laundrie ‘Sightings’ in a Week
‘HE WAS TALKING WILD’
A dozen reports from people claiming they’ve spotted Brian Laundrie have emerged in North Carolina over the past week, including one tipster who told officials he saw a man resembling the Florida man “talking wild” about his missing girlfriend. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC News that a string of Laundrie sightings have been reported since last Thursday, all in the western part of the state close to the Tennessee border. In one 911 call in the early hours of last Saturday, one tipster said: “He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her... He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him.” Federal authorities are looking for Laundrie in connection to a grand jury indictment for his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI said in a statement last month.