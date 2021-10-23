Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent to Anthropologist

CHEAT SHEET
An autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s remains could not determine his cause of death and now they are being sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination, his family’s lawyer told the Daily Mail. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in a swamp in a Florida nature preserve weeks after he was named a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was strangled after embarking on a cross-country “van life” adventure with Laundrie. While investigators were searching for Petito out West, Laundrie disappeared from his family’s Florida home.