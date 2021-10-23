CHEAT SHEET
    Brian Laundrie’s Remains Sent to Anthropologist

    ANOTHER MYSTERY

    Reuters

    An autopsy on Brian Laundrie’s remains could not determine his cause of death and now they are being sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination, his family’s lawyer told the Daily Mail. Laundrie’s remains were discovered in a swamp in a Florida nature preserve weeks after he was named a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, who was strangled after embarking on a cross-country “van life” adventure with Laundrie. While investigators were searching for Petito out West, Laundrie disappeared from his family’s Florida home.

