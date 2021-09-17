Sister Defends Brian Laundrie: His Fights With Gabby Petito Weren’t Anything Unusual

Brian Laundrie’s sister said it wasn’t uncommon for her brother and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, to fight and then take a break from each other—shedding new light on their relationship weeks after Petito didn’t return from a cross-country trip the couple had taken together.

“It was typical of both of them, whenever they would fight, they would take a little break and come back and be fine—because that’s what you do in a couple,” Cassie Laundrie said during an ABC News interview that aired Friday.

Petitio, 22, was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11, after they learned she didn’t come back to Florida with Laundrie after a cross-country van trip that the couple had documented on YouTube and other social media. Her mom, Nichole Schmidt, has said she last received a text from Petito’s phone on Aug. 30.

“He’s been there every time Gabby’s needed him,” Cassie Laundrie said of her 23-year-old brother, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. She added that Gabby was loved by her own kids.

Laundrie’s comments about the relationship come amid swirling suspicion over why her brother has chosen to keep quiet since returning home alone earlier this month from a van adventure the couple had kicked off together in July.

In a NewsNation Now interview, Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, accused the Laundrie family of ignoring their cries for help and displaying a version of love that showed a lack of caring.

“If that’s that family’s version of love, to just ignore and not care that someone’s gone and people are looking for them and an entire country’s looking for them, I mean, that explains how we got to where we are today. Because I mean, look at their version of what they call love,” Petito said of Cassie Laundrie’s public remarks.

FBI agents, police and National Park Service rangers have grown increasingly frustrated with Brian Laundrie’s silence on his fiancée’s disappearance and have identified him as a “person of interest” in the case.

In bodycam footage from the aftermath of what police called a “domestic” altercation between the couple on Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, Petito can be heard saying she suffered from anxiety. In a police report released Wednesday, officers said Petito had moved to slap Laundrie after an argument. Police described Laundrie as the victim in the incident which they said resembled an emotional or mental health “break” and no charges were filed, according to police documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

Cassie Laundrie said Thursday that while she’s been cooperating with investigators to find Petito, she hasn’t spoken with her brother since he returned to Florida on Sept. 1.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him,” she said. “I wish I could talk to him.”

Laundrie has not been arrested and has refused to speak with investigators who have been searching for the missing woman for days.

In a letter, Petito’s family implored the Laundrie parents to tell them “where Brian left Gabby.”

Richard Safford, a lawyer for Petito’s parents and stepparents, said the family was “devastated.”

“They’re at the point that that desperation has turned to anger,” Safford said during a news conference Thursday. “They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is, and they will not tell them. That’s infuriating.”

Cassie Laundrie insisted Thursday that she shared the hopes of Petito’s family that Gabby would be brought safely back home.

“Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe,” she said. “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and sound and for this to just be a big misunderstanding.”