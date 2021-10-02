Brian Laundrie’s Sister Now Says She DID See Him Before He Vanished
CHANGING STORY?
Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, now says she saw her brother twice after he returned home from a road trip without his fiancee, Gabby Petito, and before he vanished. Cassie Laundrie’s attorney, Steve Bertolino, told WFLA 8 On Your Side that Cassie saw Brian “on Sept. 1 when he stopped by her home and again on Sept. 6 at Fort de Soto Park.” Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11, ten days after Laundrie returned home to Florida. He vanished on Sept. 15, purportedly telling his family he was going hiking. Records confirm that the Laundrie family checked into a Fort de Soto campground, and, per Bertolino, “they all left the park” on Sept. 7.
However, Cassie previously told ABC’s Good Morning America on Sept. 17, two days before Petito’s body was found, that she “hadn’t been able to talk to him. I wish I could talk to him.” Bertolino claimed the mixup was due to Cassie misinterpreting the interviewer’s question or the question being “poorly posed by the inquirer.”