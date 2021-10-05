Brian Laundrie’s Sister Urges Parents to ‘Come Clean’ if They Know Where He Is
Brian Laundrie’s sister has called on her brother to turn himself in and “get us out of this horrible mess” in an interview with Good Morning America. Cassie Laundrie defended herself against speculation that she might have somehow helped her brother evade law enforcement, insisting that she does not know where he is, but would “turn him in” if she did. Brian Laundrie remains in the wind three weeks after he apparently fled his home in Florida just before his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found slain in a national park in Wyoming where the two had gone camping. “I worry about him. I hope he’s OK—and then I’m angry and don’t know what to think,” Cassie Laundrie said in the Friday interview, adding that her attempts to call him “went to voicemail.”
Amid mounting questions over whether her parents may have helped Brian escape, she called on them to “come clean” if they have any knowledge of his whereabouts. “I don’t know if my parents are involved,” she said. A night before the GMA interview aired, Cassie Laundrie spoke to a group of protesters outside her Florida home and said she has essentially been cut off by her parents. “I am losing my parents, and my brother, and my children’s aunt and my future sister-in-law on top of this, and you’re not helping,” she told protesters, noting that her parents “are not talking to us either” as the manhunt for Brian continues.