Feds: Staten Island Man Angry Over Trump’s Loss Called for ‘Extermination’ of Democrats
UNHINGED
A Staten Island man was taken into custody Tuesday after prosecutors say he called for “carnage” against Democrats and urged violence against those celebrating Joe Biden’s election win. Brian Maiorana, 54, repeatedly posted on social media about his desire for violence after he said the election had been “fraudulently stolen from us,” federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. “The carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be a democrat,” Maiorana wrote two days after the vote, according to the complaint. Then, as thousands took to the streets to celebrate when Biden was declared president-elect, he allegedly wrote, “All right thinking people need to hit the streets while these scumbags are celebrating and start blowing them away.” Prosecutors say he also referenced “the Jew Senator from Jew York” while apparently threatening Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat.
“The Department of Justice will not stand idly by when people like the defendant allegedly threaten to kill elected officials, lawful protesters and law enforcement simply because of animus towards the outcome of an election,” Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. Authorities reportedly found a semiautomatic pistol, a crossbow, and other weapons at Maiorana’s home during an early morning raid Tuesday. He faces charges of making threatening interstate communications and is awaiting a bail hearing.