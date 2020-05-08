CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Queen Legend Brian May ‘Ripped His Buttocks to Shreds’ in Gardening Mishap

    SHOW MUST GO ON

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

    Rock god Brian May has revealed that his buttock muscles have been left in tatters by an unfortunate accident that happened while he was doing what he has described as “overenthusiastic gardening.” The legendary Queen guitarist is an enthusiastic Instagram user and likes to give fans frequent wholesome updates from his life. In a post describing his mishap, he said: “I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job ... and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.” May didn’t provide details as to what “overenthusiastic gardening” entails. He went on to urge his legions of fans: “Please, please don’t send me sympathy—I just need some healing silence for a while.” Get well soon, Brian.

    Read it at The Guardian