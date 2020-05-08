Queen Legend Brian May ‘Ripped His Buttocks to Shreds’ in Gardening Mishap
Rock god Brian May has revealed that his buttock muscles have been left in tatters by an unfortunate accident that happened while he was doing what he has described as “overenthusiastic gardening.” The legendary Queen guitarist is an enthusiastic Instagram user and likes to give fans frequent wholesome updates from his life. In a post describing his mishap, he said: “I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job ... and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.” May didn’t provide details as to what “overenthusiastic gardening” entails. He went on to urge his legions of fans: “Please, please don’t send me sympathy—I just need some healing silence for a while.” Get well soon, Brian.