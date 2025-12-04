R&B Icon Refused to Tell His Dying Son He Loved Him

A pack of robotic quadrupeds with hyperrealistic faces of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and other billionaires made their messy debut at Art Basel Miami, occasionally tipping backward to shoot out printed artwork in a feature the artist calls “poop mode.” Mike Winkelmann, the digital creator known as Beeple, designed the installation, Regular Animals, to capture the absurdity of wealth, fame, and algorithmic control. At the bizarre installation, Musk’s robot pursed its lips as it circled, Zuckerberg nearly collided with Andy Warhol, and Picasso’s bot sat serenely while generating prints in the style of its namesake. Each robot also photographs the environment and translates it into images reflective of the person it represents. “This one looks like an Andy Warhol, how he saw the world. The Picasso image reinterprets the world as Picasso saw it,” Winkelmann said. He added that the project also serves as a warning: “We’re increasingly seeing the world through the lens of how they would like us to see it, because they control these very powerful algorithms.” The robotic sculptures, designed to capture images and store them on blockchain, have a three-year functional lifespan. After that, their recording ends, though motor skills remain. Each was sold within the first hour at Art Basel, Winkelmann said.
Brian McKnight’s son revealed that his father refused to say “I love you” to his estranged son as he was on his deathbed. Brian McKnight Jr., son of the R&B singer, opened up in an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, stating that “all my brother wanted, needed, asked for was my father to tell him he loves him.” “One of the darkest and coldest and most disheartening memories of my life,” McKnight Jr. reflects on his brother Niko McKnight’s reaction when their father said, “I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you,” while he was battling cancer. In January 2024, Niko announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with cancer. McKnight, a 17-time Grammy nominee, claimed that he tried to help his son during his battle with the disease, but his ex-wife, the mother of guitarist Julie McKnight, intervened. The estranged couple divorced in 2003 after 13 years of marriage. McKnight said that despite finding “a treatment facility,” his ex-wife made a “hostile” call telling him to stop helping their son. Niko died in May 2025. A close source told Page Six that the artist “did not reach out to the family,” and “did not contact or see Niko.”
Another anchor of CBS Evening News has announced that he will be leaving the network before the new year. Maurice DuBois announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that he will leave CBS News on Dec. 18. “I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories,” the co-anchor wrote in his post. DuBois’ decision comes a few months after his co-host, John Dickerson, announced in October that he would be leaving the network before the end of the year, leaving CBS with little time to find replacements. Dickerson and DuBois were announced as a co-anchoring duo in August 2024, and since then, the network has gone through major shake-ups, including a merger between CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, and Skydance Media; paying President Donald Trump a $16 million settlement; and installing conservative political commentator Bari Weiss as head of CBS News. “It is my hope that we can work together again. We will have more details on the next chapter of CBS Evening News in the near future,” Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said in a statement to CNN. The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS News for comment, but received no immediate response.
Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop revealed he has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. Hislop, 56, who played for the English soccer clubs Newcastle, West Ham, and Portsmouth before going into broadcasting, opened up about his battle with cancer in a heartbreaking Instagram video. He said that during an annual physical he insisted on getting a PSA test, and doctors found that his PSA was elevated. “An MRI and biopsy quickly determined that I had a fairly aggressive prostate cancer,” Hislop, the starting goalkeeper for Trinidad and Tobago at their first FIFA World Cup in 2006, said. Six months later after he got a prostatectomy, doctors found “that [his] prostate cancer had spread to [his] pelvic bone.” The former player is now advocating for “men over the age of 50 [to] get their PSA checked regularly.” Hislop is using his platform to raise awareness about the disease. “Allow me to speak to my community, my people,” he said, explaining that Caribbean men experience the “highest rate of prostate cancer mortality.” The ESPN soccer analyst said he has completed nearly eight weeks of radiation treatment. “The journey continues,” he added.
Police have released a crucial update regarding a Texas A&M student who fell 17 stories to her death early Saturday morning. The Austin Police Department shared in a press conference on Thursday that Brianna Aguilera, 19, died by suicide. Investigators said they found a “deleted digital suicide note” written by Aguilera that was dated four days before she died. Police also learned that Aguilera had previously talked to friends about ending her life, including in the hours before her death. Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, had speculated about the police not investigating “suspicious” circumstances around her death, telling People on Tuesday that she believed her daughter was not suicidal. “It is not common for a police department to speak publicly about a death by suicide, but inaccurate information has circulated and been reported and that has led to additional harm of innocent people,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said during the press conference. “There have also been statements suggesting the police have failed to do our jobs. Those statements are not accurate.”
“If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.”
Justin Trudeau, 53, and Katy Perry, 41, were snapped having lunch with another former prime minister, Japan’s Fumio Kishida, and his wife, Yuko. Kishida, who served as the country’s leader from 2021 to 2024, shared two images on Instagram from the get-together in Japan. “We met many times during my time as Prime Minister, and we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Canada-Japan Action Plan,’” he wrote in the caption. “I am glad that we are continuing this friendship.” Both pictures in the post showed them standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, with the first showing all four and the second showing just the two former leaders. Trudeau was tagged along with Perry during her worldwide “Lifetimes” tour, which just stopped at Tokyo on Wednesday and heads to Dubai next for an Abu Dhabi show on Sunday. The power couple was also spotted earlier this week having dinner in the Japanese capital at a venue that hosts live sumo wrestling. Trudeau and Perry went public with their relationship on October 25, following the “Firework” singer’s split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry has been on tour since April.
A baby seal wriggled its way into a New Zealand bar this week and led confused staff members on a brief chase through the establishment. The fur seal surprised guests on Sunday evening at the craft beer bar, Sprig + Fern The Meadows, in Richmond. “Everyone was in shock,” said co-owner Bella Evans. “Oh my gosh. What do we do? What’s going on?” Evans told the Associated Press that she initially thought the creature was a dog entering the pet-friendly bar. Someone tried to use a sweater to get the seal to go out the bar’s back door, but it instead took a detour to the bathroom. Then, the semi-aquatic creature hid under the dishwasher. A customer grabbed a dog crate from home, and Evans tried to use one of the bar’s pizza toppings to entice the seal out of hiding. “I just went to my fiancé, I said, grab the salmon! Grab the salmon!” Evans told 9Now. Conservation rangers eventually arrived, revealing that they had already been tracking the seal after earlier sightings. It was released on Rabbit Island, a nearby island considered safe because it has no dogs, said Department of Conservation spokesperson Helen Otley.
A JetBlue plane that suddenly plummeted thousands of feet in October, sending 15 people on board to the hospital, could have been hit by a cosmic ray from a distant supernova explosion, a space expert said. The Airbus 320, which was headed from Cancun to New Jersey, was forced to make an emergency landing Oct. 30 in Tampa, Florida, after a fierce bout of turbulence, which Airbus claimed was caused by cosmic radiation from the sun interfering with the 20-year-old plane’s navigation computer. However, Clive Dyer, a space and radiation expert from the University of Surrey, said radiation levels on Oct. 30 were unremarkable and not strong enough to affect the flight. Instead he said the flight was hit by “a stream of high-energy particles from a distant star explosion that may have traveled millions of years before reaching Earth,” according to Space.com. “Cosmic rays can interact with modern microelectronics and change the state of a circuit,” Dyer told the site. “They can cause a simple bit flip, like a 0 to one or one to 0. They can mess up information and make things go wrong. But they can cause hardware failures too, when they induce a current in an electronic device and burn it out.” Airbus grounded 6,000 A320 jets following the incident and upgraded its software to protect them against future cosmic radiation. A September report showed an increase in solar activity from the sun, which could produce radiation “a thousand times higher than cosmic rays, and then many aircraft could be bothered by it,” Dyer added.
A Tesla veered into a dump truck and sent it flying into the wall of an assisted living home in a crash caught on dashcam this week. The crash in Scottsdale, Arizona, caused the truck to plow through a cinderblock perimeter wall, leaving a gaping hole Tuesday. Footage from the rig, which was carrying more than 20 tons of rocks, shows the white car swerve across two lanes before colliding with it head-on. Both the Tesla driver and truck driver were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The manager of the assisted living home, Anette Giurgiu, told Fox 10 Scottsdale, “I heard a huge noise, like a bomb. Literally, I call it a bomb.” She added that her daughter “saw the truck coming in the house, in the fence, through the fence in the yard.” She added, “I was afraid that it was going to catch on fire.” Investigators said an initial investigation found that the Tesla had veered left and driven the wrong way before it “collided head-on with the dump truck in the curb lane.”
The global billionaire class is swelling fast—and not because of hustle culture. New research from Swiss bank UBS shows inherited wealth powering a boom in fortunes. The bank counted some 2,900 billionaires worldwide this year, up from 2,682 in 2024, a spike driven in part by an inheritance wave that has the super-rich handing down unprecedented sums. UBS found that 91 people became billionaires purely through inheritance, collecting $298 billion—the highest haul since the bank began tracking the trend in 2015. Among them: the six grandchildren of the late Asian paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, each reportedly inheriting stakes worth more than $1 billion. Another 196 “self-made” billionaires cropped up, together worth $386.5 billion. UBS executive Benjamin Cavalli called the surge proof of a “multi-year wealth transfer that’s intensifying,” with at least $5.9 trillion expected to move to heirs over the next 15 years. Governments, meanwhile, are still fighting over whether to tap the boom. Switzerland’s voters rejected a proposed 50 percent tax on large inheritances, France knocked back a 2 percent levy, and Italy plans only a modest increase to its flat-tax regime in 2026.