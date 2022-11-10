Brian Robinson’s Agent Rips Commanders for Using His Shooting to Slam AG
SLIMY
Brian Robinson’s agent is fuming over a Washington Commanders statement that weaponized the player’s August assault and robbery to attack the D.C. attorney general hours ahead of a major announcement. The AG’s message comes on the heels of a six month investigation into the team and its owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, for alleged workplace harassment and sexual misconduct. “Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times, in broad daylight,” a spokesman for the Commanders said on Wednesday. “Despite the out-of-control violent crime in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow.” Ryan Williams, the agent representing the running back, wasn’t impressed by the shoutout. “Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class,” Williams tweeted. “Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them.”