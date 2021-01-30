CHEAT SHEET
Brian Sicknick, Officer Slain During Capitol Riot, to Lie in Honor in Rotunda
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, will lie in honor in the Rotunda on Feb. 2 to pay tribute his service to the country. In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick.” Sicknick succumbed to injuries sustained fending off the mob of Donald Trump’s supporters who stormed the building as the Senate certified the results of the November presidential election. He died Jan. 7 at the age of 42. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.