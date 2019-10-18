CHEAT SHEET
Man Arrested After Murder Videos Found on Memory Card Charged in Second Killing
A man charged with murder after someone found a memory card containing videos of him in a hotel room killing was charged with the murder of a second, unrelated woman on Thursday, Anchorage Daily News reports. Brian Steven Smith, 48, is now accused of killing two Alaska Native women and dumping their bodies. In addition to confessing to the murder of Kathleen Jo Henry on Oct. 8, he also admitted to shooting a woman about two years ago and told them the body's location, police said. The victim, found with a gunshot wound to her skull, was identified as 52-year-old Veronica R. Abouchuk. Prosecutors have requested that Smith's bail be increased to $2 million. “These were two Alaska Native women, and I know that hits home here in Alaska,” Deputy District Attorney Brittany Dunlop told reporters Thursday. “As far as Mr. Smith’s motives, I can’t speak to that.” When asked whether officials believe Smith harmed any more victims, Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll also said they were looking at “every single aspect of the case” and would follow up if necessary.
Smith was arrested for Henry's murder after someone found a memory card on the ground labeled, “Homicide at midtown Marriott.” The card contained 39 images and 12 videos from the early September murder. Smith was subsequently charged with eight criminal counts—including sexual assault and evidence tampering.