Pizza Delivery Driver Charged With Murder After Mom’s Body Found in His Trunk
A New Jersey man was charged with murder Wednesday after his mother's body was found in the trunk of his car parked at the pizza shop where he worked, NJ.com reports. Brian Templeton, 53, is also facing a desecration of human remains charge for allegedly stuffing 77-year-old Doris Templeton’s body in a chest and leaving the chest in his car for an unknown amount of time. According to Burlington County Prosecutor’s office, Templeton had been staying with his mother at an apartment complex when he killed her inside the apartment and hid her body in the chest and car. He allegedly started using his mother’s car for his transportation, but an apartment employee reported Doris Templeton missing on Monday after not seeing or hearing from her for two weeks. Officials reportedly did not say how they discovered the body, but the medical examiner determined the 77-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the head. Templeton is currently in custody at a medical facility “where he is being treated for an ongoing condition,” but prosecutors say they’ll ask a judge to hold him in jail before his trial.