Brian Williams Plots Netflix Comeback After Scandal
Former news host Brian Williams is making a comeback—this time on Netflix. The 66-year-old veteran anchor is teaming up with the streaming giant to host a new podcast, We’re Back! With Brian Williams, as Netflix continues its push into the booming podcast space. The show, announced Thursday, will feature Williams in extended interviews with “actors, writers, musicians, athletes, journalists and unexpected newsmakers,” and is set to debut later this year. Williams, who anchored NBC Nightly News for a decade, was sidelined for six months without pay in 2015 after his embellished account of a helicopter incident during the Iraq War unraveled. Now, five years after he left his anchor position at MSNBC, Williams framed his move to podcasting as a fresh chapter after a lengthy career in journalism. “After 40 years in the news business,” he said, he’s eager to dive into “interesting conversations with creative, funny, smart, talented and consequential people,” calling Netflix “the perfect home” for the project. The hire also reunites Williams with a familiar collaborator—his former NBC and MSNBC producer Jonathan Wald, who will executive-produce the series—as Netflix steadily expands its podcast lineup.