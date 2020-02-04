Brian Wilson Calls for Boycott of The Beach Boys Over Trump Jr. Hunting Event
Brian Wilson has called for a boycott of The Beach Boys, the legendary band he co-founded, over its upcoming performance at a trophy-hunting event featuring Donald Trump Jr.
The Beach Boys, which are now fronted by original member Mike Love—with whom Wilson has had a decades-long tumultuous relationship—are set to perform at Safari Club International’s annual convention this week in Reno, Nevada. The hunting show’s roster of speakers is headlined by the president’s son, an avid big-game hunter.
“This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to,” Wilson tweeted Monday on behalf of himself and bandmate Al Jardine. “There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show,” he noted, asking fans to sign a Change.org petition called “Tell the Beach Boys to Say No to Trophy Hunting,” in which users pledge to stop buying The Beach Boys’ music, merchandise, or concert tickets until the current iteration of the band renounces “this sick ‘sport’ of killing animals for ‘fun.’”