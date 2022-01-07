Capitol Cop Sues Trump for Provoking Jan. 6 Rioters Who Left Her With Traumatic Brain Injury
YOUR FAULT
A Capitol Police officer who was forced to take a year off work after an attack by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6 left her with a traumatic brain injury has sued the ex-president for $75,000 in damages. CNN reports Officer Briana Kirkland filed her lawsuit against Trump on Thursday—the one-year anniversary of the insurrection. The suit recounts that Kirkland was outnumbered 450 people to one at one of the doors of the Capitol and only armed with a baton. In the ensuing chaos, she was sprayed with chemicals and a scuffle left her with a concussion. Her lawyer, Patrick Malone, wrote in the filing that Kirkland was only able to return to work this week after suffering from a “traumatic brain injury that would cost her a year of her personal and professional life.” He added that Trump’s “provocative words and actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021, were likely to incite and provoke violence in others and did in fact incite and provoke violence directed at Briana Kirkland.” Trump has responded to similar lawsuits by claiming immunity as president.