CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Brice Marden, Revered Abstract Painter, Dies From Cancer at 84
R.I.P.
Read it at The New York Times
Brice Marden, the celebrated abstract artist who breathed new life into painting in the 1960s, died from cancer on Thursday, his wife said. He was 84. At a time when painting had fallen out of favor with many critics as Pop Art and minimalist sculpture were in the ascendancy, Marden’s works of Abstract Expressionism and color field painting served as a stark reminder of the power of painting. The New York artist’s death was confirmed by his wife, Helen Marden, while his daughter, Mirabelle Marden, shared a tribute on Instagram. “He was lucky to live a long life doing what he loved,” Mirabelle wrote. She added that her father continued to paint in his studio until Saturday.