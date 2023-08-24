CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    BRICS Bloc Adds Six New Members Including Iran and Saudi Arabia

    JOIN THE CLUB

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gesture during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2023.

    Gianluigi Guercia/Reuters

    The five-member BRICS bloc of emerging economies agreed to admit six new countries to its coalition on Thursday morning in an apparent effort to reshape world order away from Western hegemony. The existing group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is now inviting Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Argentina, Ethiopia, and Egypt to join its ranks. The dramatic move comes amid efforts from China’s Xi Jinping to create a multipolar world, putting the Global South closer to the heart of international affairs. The announcement came on the last day of a summit in Johannesburg in South Africa, with Xi calling the expansion “historic.”

    Read it at Semafor
    ,