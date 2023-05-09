Reality TV Star Who ‘Died’ Weeks Ago May Actually Be Alive
REALITY CHECK
Australian reality TV star Dannii Erskine, who starred in the show Bride and Prejudice, reportedly died weeks ago in a horror car crash in Melbourne. However, news.com.au reports that her death may be completely detached from reality with neither the cops, the state coroner, nor the funeral home responsible for her farewell having any record of her dying. “She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12:01 am. She will be loved [and] very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy,” her sister Dee told journalist Megan Pustetto on the “So Dramatic” podcast, saying Erskine suffered horrific head injuries when her car was struck. Pustetto said several people reached out after hearing the podcast to insist that Erskine was very much alive. “She’s obviously not very well mentally but she’s alive,” one person, who also wished to remain anonymous, told “So Dramatic.” Erskine’s social media accounts, which were deactivated for awhile, have since reappeared but with all mentions of her tragic passing now deleted. Erskine appeared on Bride and Prejudice in 2019 with her then-fiancé, Denton Ansley.