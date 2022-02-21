Bride’s Uncle Fatally Shot by Police At Wedding-Night Fight
‘PANDEMONIUM’
A guest at a Florida wedding reception was shot and killed by police Saturday night after becoming “aggressive,” authorities said, trying to attack fellow partygoers and knocking a responding officer unconscious. A caller alerted Winter Park police around 9:30 p.m. that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Daniel Patrick Knight, was “battering” guests inside the Winter Park Library and Events Center. “It was pandemonium,” one guest told local NBC affiliate WESH. Knight, the uncle of the bride, was approached by an unidentified officer, whom he knocked “unconscious” to the ground, according to police. Knight then turned his attention to a second officer, who shot him during the ensuing altercation. The officer who fired the shot has been put on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, according to WFTV. Knight’s niece and other family members said in a statement to WESH that the man “was a kind gentle soul, and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family.” They called the shooting “unjustified,” and said they would work “to get the entire truth out.”