‘Bridesmaids’ Director Pays Tribute to Friend Killed Over Pride Flag

Hollywood director Paul Feig was friends with the store owner killed Friday in California during an argument over the clothing boutique’s pride flags, he revealed on social media Sunday. “Our wonderful friend Lauri Carlton (seen in this picture) was murdered yesterday in her store @magpi_shop in Lake Arrowhead by a 27-year-old man who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop,” Feig wrote on Instagram. “He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her.” The Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters filmmaker added that he was “devastated” and pleaded with the community to not let her “death be in vain.”