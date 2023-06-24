CHEAT SHEET
    Train Cars Fall Into Yellowstone River in Montana, Leaking Chemicals

    AGAIN?

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Collapse rail bridge

    Stillwater County DES/Facebook

    A rail bridge over the Yellowstone River in Montana gave way on Friday, sending several train cars carrying potentially dangerous substances tumbling into the water, authorities say. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, eight cars were involved in the accident, with multiple now sitting in the river. Authorities said the cars—which were initially feared to have contained oil—hold asphalt and a second unidentified substance. “The substances are described as ‘slow moving’ and have not gone much past the initial scene,” the office said in a statement. The cause of the bridge collapse remains unclear, authorities said, and several water treatment facilities in the area have taken safety measures.

